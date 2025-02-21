Blue Jackets Get Two Key Faces Back from Injuries

ROSTER UPDATES 🚨

We've activated forwards Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko off IR!



Additionally, F Kevin Labanc has been placed on IR and F Owen Sillinger will miss the remainder of the season.



