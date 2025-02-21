Blue Jackets Get Two Key Faces Back from Injuries
The Columbus Blue Jackets will return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break with some extra reinforcements. Ahead of their return to action, the Blue Jackets announced that surging young forward Kirill Marchenko and captain Boone Jenner have been activated from injured reserve.
Marchenko missed the last three games before the break with a broken jaw, and currently leads the Blue Jackets in goals with 21. During the 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, Marchenko took an errant puck to the face while sitting on the bench. He did not return to the game and it wasn’t expected he’d be back so quickly.
The Blue Jackets limped in to the break losing each of their last four games, but they’ll have a key scorer back in their lineup when they return to game action. Marchenko was present at the first Blue Jackets practice back donning a protective chin/face guard on his helmet.
A broken jaw is an injury some hockey players can play through if the proper protective devices can help in the process.
As for Jenner, he hasn’t played a game all season due to a shoulder injury suffered during training camp. The Blue Jackets have been a surprising team all season without Jenner, but it couldn’t hurt getting your captain back in the lineup in time for the playoff push.
Marchenko and Jenner were two of the many names on the Blue Jackets injured list when the 4 Nations break arrived. Yegor Chinakhov, Dante Fabbro, Erik Gudbranson, and Sean Monahan have all been out of the lineup for various amounts of time.
While the Blue Jackets activated Marchenko and Jenner, they also placed Kevin Lebanc on injured reserve and announced that Owen Sillinger will be out for the remainder of the season.
Lebanc has appeared in 34 games this season while Sillinger played in just one.
