Insider: Blue Jackets Captain Injury Looks Serious
It hasn’t been an easy few months for the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and their fans, and it doesn’t seem to be getting easier as the season gets ready to start. Captain Boone Jenner suffered an injury during a preseason practice and it’s possible he miss a lot of time.
Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said to the Athletic that Jenner is going to get a second opinion, but is expected to start the season on long-term injured reserve.
Despite getting a second opinion, Elliotte Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that the outcoming isn’t looking good.
“I don’t like what I’m hearing,” Friedman said. “We’ll see what Jenner comes up with, but I don’t like what I’m hearing. It sounds like a pretty significant injury.”
Aaron Portzline of the Athletic added that Jenner could be out for multiple months rather than just a couple of weeks.
Reports indicate that Jenner took an awkward fall into the boards during a recent practice and was diagnosed with an upper-body injury.
Injuries have piled up for Jenner over the last few years with him only playing in 185 games in the last three seasons.
“I just feel terrible for the organization,” Friedman said. “It sounds like it could be quite a while.”
Jenner has been with the Blue Jackets organization his entire career after being a second-round draft pick (37th overall) of Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft. Since then, he’s gone on to play 715 games in the NHL with 192 goals, 172 assists, and 364 total points.
The Blue Jackets named Jenner the seventh captain in franchise history ahead of the 2020-21 season. Columbus hasn’t made a playoff appearance since defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the qualifying round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs that were played in the bubble.
Jenner has two years remaining on a contract that earns him $3.75 million annually.
No matter how Jenner’s injury turns out, it’s expected to be another tough season for the Blue Jackets.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!