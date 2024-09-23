Watch: Flyers Invite Special Guest to Practice
The Philadelphia Flyers are led by polarizing head coach John Tortorella. A Stanley Cup-winning coach, he's brought several different organizations to the postseason after years of struggling. That's the challenge again in Philadelphia, as the Flyers have an incredibly promising group of players that need guided to the next level.
The Flyers are entering year three of the Tortorella era, and it's reaching make or break time for the veteran head coach. Last season, the team improved to 38 wins and 87 points, but they need to take the next step in order to make a playoff appearance. With that pressure building, he's busy preparing his team for the upcoming regular season. Despite that, Torts also made time and effort to reach across the aisle in the middle of training camp.
Tortorella and the Flyers invited Guy Gaudreau, the father of recently deceased Johnny and Matthew, to their practice. In an incredible gesture from the coach and organization, Mr. Gaudreau worked with Torts and helped run the team through drills during the practice session. Nasty Knuckles podcast producer Travis Ballinghof shared some brief footage of him at practice.
With two sons who played professional hockey, Guy Gaudreau is certainly no stranger to the rink or to hockey practices. Gaudreau spent most of the session assisting Flyers' skills coach Angelo Ricci as well as assistant coach Rocky Thompson. The Athletic's Kevin Kurz shared a photo of the pair at center ice chatting during practice.
The Gaudreaus hailed from a neighbordhood in New Jersey, but due to the close proximity of the two locations, both Johnny and Matthew were avid Philadelphia sports fans. For their father to be able to step on the ice of the team he and his sons cheered on together just weeks after losing both has to be an incredibly emotional event for Gaudreau. The Flyers deserve a pat on the back for this gesture, and hopefully Guy had an excellent time helping out at practice.
