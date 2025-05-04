Stars Could Get Two Top Players Back for Round Two
The Dallas Stars impressively eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in the first round, marking the end of one of the best opening series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. What made the Stars' series victory so impressive was that they did it without two of their top players, Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen. As their top scorer and top defenseman continue their injury recovery, the Stars took down a potent Avalanche team.
Moving onto Round 2, the Stars anticipate both returning at some point in the series. Following the team's Game 7 victory, their head coach provided an encouraging update on both Robertson and Heiskanen. HC Peter DeBoer told reporters that he anticipates both playing in the second round; it's just a matter of when they return in the series.
“I believe you’re going to see them both play in the second round, but I don’t know if it’s going to be Game 1 or Game 3 or Game 5,” he said. “I consider them both day-to-day now, but there’s still some hurdles. It depends on when we start the series, how much time we have between now and Game 1. We’ll have a little better idea as we get closer."
The update wasn't as specific as Dallas fans would hope, but it is encouraging nonetheless. Having both back at any point in a series against either the St. Louis Blues or the Winnipeg Jets is huge.
The good news for the Stars in the meantime is that Mikko Rantanen arrived in heroic fashion to close out Round 1. A Game 7 hat trick led the way, and now the superstar winger's confidence has returned. Whoever the Stars meet in Round 2 is in trouble, and that's before Robertson or Heiskanen return to the lineup.
The Stanley Cup hopes for the Stars improved drastically with DeBoer's latest injury update. The team hopes to have their top players return from injury soon, and all signs point to them debuting in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round.
