Stars Limping Into Playoff Matchup vs. Avalanche
For much of the season, the Dallas Stars were competing for not just the Central Division, but also the top seed in the Western Conference and even the Presidents' Trophy.
Over the past two weeks or so, they've looked like a team that wouldn't be anywhere near those conversations.
The Stars now enter the playoffs as possibly the coldest team in the league after losing their final seven regular-season games, the final four of which came in regulation. They've also been outscored 34-18 over that stretch.
If that wasn't bad enough, Dallas got probably the last thing it needed in Wednesday's loss to the Nashville Predators. Star forward Jason Robertson, who leads the team with 35 goals this season, left with a lower-body injury in the second period and didn't return. For a team already without top defenseman Miro Heiskanen, another star player going down just before the playoffs is the worst-case scenario.
As the Stars prepare for their highly-anticipated playoff series against a dangerous Colorado Avalanche team, which begins Saturday, they know they have to get their act together and fast.
“Yeah, of course,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said when asked if he has concern about his team heading into the playoffs, per NHL.com. “Particularly with the injuries. But we’ve got to figure it out. I mean, Saturday is the first time in probably three weeks where we’re playing with basically our season back on the line again, so that desperation level has to be there. Our execution has to be there. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that.”
Of course, the way a team closes the season doesn't always translate to the postseason. Sometimes, teams who closed the regular season poorly can flip a switch in the playoffs and end up going on a deep run.
That said, it would be a lie to say that the Stars' recent cold streak isn't incredibly concerning.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!