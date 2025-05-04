What to Watch: Blues and Jets Conclude Battle
It all comes down to this for the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets. The two Central Division foes face off in a Game 7 contest, with the winner set to take on the Dallas Stars. The Jets play in one of the biggest home games in the city in nearly 50 years, hoping to make good on their Presidents' Trophy-winning regular season. Let's explore the most significant storylines entering this winner-take-all Game 7.
1. Which Hellebuyck Shows Up?
There's no question looming larger than the one surrounding Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The best goalie in the NHL during the regular season has become average in the postseason once again, and Winnipeg has managed to win three games in this series despite that. In Game 7, the Jets need Hellebuyck to be the best player on the ice, but will he show up?
2. Wreak Havoc, St. Louis
The Blues have succeeded in this series due to the depth of their contributions and their physicality. They've made life difficult on Hellebuyck and the Jets' defense, which has helped them score 24 goals in the first six games.
The Blues aim to impose their will on the Jets one final time this season. With 12 different forwards and seven different defensemen all recording at least a point in this series, St. Louis' depth and doggedness
3. Fowler vs. Morrissey
The goalies are taking centerstage, but here's a matchup to watch out for. The batte of top defenders. The Blues have leaned heavily on Cam Fowler, and he's played like a man on a mission. He leads the team with 10 points in six games while averaging over 20 minutes of ice time.
The Jets counter with Josh Morrissey. His regular season was another stellar campaign, recording 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points in 80 games. So far in the postseason, he has three assists and averages 23:30 minutes of ice time, both lead Winnipeg defensemen.
