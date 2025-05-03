Thomas Harley Key for Stars' Game 7 Victory
Despite being shorthanded, the Dallas Stars have battled through their first-round series with the Colorado Avalanche. Without top defender Miro Heiskanen and superstar forward Jason Robertson, it's understandable to lose a series, especially against a contender like the Avs. Yet here they are, playing Game 7 at home and with a fighting chance of moving on.
Myriad factors will contribute to this epic Game 7, but it may come down to the play of Stars defender Thomas Harley. In Heiskanen's absence, he's become their blue line's leader. Building on a career-high 50 points in the regular season, Harley has seamlessly navigated the number-one defender responsibilities. He plays the most ice time, leads their defense in scoring, and gives them a massive boost in a crucial series.
Over the first round, the Stars tend to go the way Harley goes offensively. They are 3-1 against the Avs in games where he records a point. Dallas hopes this trend continues positively in Game 7 and Harley notches his fifth point of the series.
One way to guarantee Harley gets on the board is to continue converting on the power play. They've converted on 26.3% of their chances through six games. If the Avs' discipline suffers, the Stars' power play must take advantage. That's where Harley's impressive offensive zone IQ will come in handy. His puck distribution will be key on the man advantage, and if everything clicks, the Stars will be walking out of Game 7 as the series winner.
Harley's been a difference-maker all series long. He's averaging over 28 minutes per game, displaying head coach Peter DeBoer's deep trust in him. They have everything on the line, and the 23-year-old defenseman is the key for the Stars to eliminate their Central Division rivals.
