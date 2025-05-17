Jets Need Connor Hellebuyck to Show Up On Road
The Winnipeg Jets faced elimination when they hosted the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their second-round series and earned a huge win to force a Game 6. While the Jets put together a stellar performance in that one, they still have a huge hill to climb in Game 6, and it all centers around one key player.
In five road games this playoff run, the Jets have gone winless with goalie Connor Hellebuyck in net for each contest. His road losing streak extends beyond the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he rides a nine-game road losing streak overall.
Hellebuyck’s road losing streak started in the first round of the 2023 playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Not only has Hellebuyck lost nine straight on the road, he’s allowed at least three goals in each of those losses. He's also given up 42 goals during that stretch while his save percentage has dipped all the way to .831 with a goals against average of 5.50.
If the Jets want any chance of competing in the Western Conference Final, let alone forcing a Game 7, they’re going to need Hellebuyck to find any sort of success on the road. With Game 6 set to take place in Dallas, Hellebuyck and the Jets are going to have their hands full.
Hellebuyck has proven why he’s still a top goalie when he hits the ice in Winnipeg, notching back-to-back shutouts at Canada Life Centre. Regardless of what happens in Game 6, he is surely taking home his second-straight Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie, and he is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.
The Jets have the best goalie in the NHL, but when the playoffs arrive and they hit the road, he’s a completely different player.
