Jets Forward’s Status Uncertain After Father’s Passing
The Winnipeg Jets have their backs against the wall heading into Saturday's Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, needing a win to stay alive when they haven't won on the road all postseason.
Unfortunately, they now may be without one of their top players for this win-or-go-home game, and for a tragic reason.
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff told reporters Saturday morning that star forward Mark Scheifele's father Brad passed away overnight, and his status for Game 6 is now in question.
“As an organization, we’re doing everything we can to support him,” Cheveldayoff said, per The Athletic. “We wish and give his family our most sincere condolences. And we ask that everybody respect their privacy this time.”
Jets head coach Scott Arniel reportedly left the team's morning skate to be with Scheifele, and will address the media at 5:30 p.m. CT.
“That’s such a big loss,” Jets captain Adam Lowry said. “That’s your mentor, that’s the person you looked up to growing up. That’s the person you want to be like. I think there’s just a lot of little things you’ve got to do to make sure Mark feels supported today, and moving forward.”
Scheifele, 32, scored a career-high 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) during the regular season, second on the team behind Kyle Connor. He also has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in as many playoff games.
Scheifele previously missed Games 6 and 7 of the Jets' first-round series against the St. Louis Blues after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period of Game 5. Winnipeg lost Game 6 on the road 5-2, but won Game 7 at home 4-3 in a double overtime thriller.
Puck drop from American Airlines Center is set for 8 p.m. ET.
