3 Keys for Stars to Eliminate Jets
The Dallas Stars will get their second chance to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets when they meet in Game 6 of their second-round series.
The Jets shut out the Stars in Game 5, winning by a final score of 4-0 to keep their season alive. They now must replicate that performance, but this time they have to do it in Dallas.
With the Stars trying to end this series and advance to the Western Conference Finals, let's explore three keys to a Dallas victory in Game 6.
1. Crash the Crease
The story of Game 5 was the superb play of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The presumptive Vezina Trophy winner stole the show for Winnipeg, stopping all 22 shots on goal in the win. Playing at home has been the easy part for Hellebuyck, but his struggles come on the road in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was pulled thrice in the first round against the St. Louis Blues and has allowed eight goals in two games in Dallas during this series.
The Stars have been effective at getting in Hellebuyck's face and disrupting his tracking of the puck. When they are doing that consistently, the offense follows. The Stars should aim to get back to that style in Game 6.
2. Heiskanen's Breakout Game
The Stars were boosted by the return of top defender Miro Heiskanen for Round 2. His return gives Dallas two elite defensemen and slightly lessens the responsibility previously placed on Thomas Harley in Heiskanen's absence. Head coach Peter DeBoer has been methodical with his usage of him, playing the 25-year-old for less than 19 minutes of ice time in both games since returning. Game 6 is the time to loosen the reins and let their top blue liner play to his strengths.
3. Penalty Kills = Series Win
The special teams battle is always crucial, and the Stars have the edge on both the power play and penalty kill over the Jets. Maintaining that elite penalty kill is the key in this elimination game. Tensions flared in Game 5, and it's likely to continue in Game 6. While the Stars try to maintain their discipline, it's likely they will have to kill off a few penalties. If they can shut down the Jets' power play one final time, it will be the final nail in the coffin for Winnipeg.
