Stars Fire Head Coach
While the rest of the NHL have their head coached in place and ready for the offseason, the Dallas Stars are late a late entry to the coaching search. The Stars announced that they have fired head coach Pete DeBoer after three seasons as the bench boss in Dallas.
DeBoer found himself in hot water following the Stars’ exit from the Western Conference Final, which featured some questionable coaching decisions. According to Stars general manager Jim Nill, the Stars’ main goal is to win the Stanley Cup, and DeBoer wasn’t the right guy for the job.
“After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” Nill said. “We’d like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Reports surfaced that some Stars players had expressed concerns with DeBoer following their playoff exit, and the Stars front office acted quickly on a firing. They are late to the coaching search, but there are still some key names available on the carousel.
DeBoer spent three years with the Stars, picking up a 149-68-29 record while leading Dallas to the Western Conference Final in each season.
Despite the regular seasons success and the deep playoff runs, DeBoer never got the Stars into the Stanley Cup Final. Riding a three-year streak of Western Conference Final defeats, the Stars need a fresh voice behind their bench.
DeBoer has been coaching in the NHL since 2008 and holds a career record of 662-447-152.
