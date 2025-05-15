Stars Goalie Reaching Conn Smythe Level
The Edmonton Oilers are waiting for the winners of the Dallas Stars — Winnipeg Jets series in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars are one victory away from joining the Oilers, and they've taken control of their matchup with the Jets.
The biggest headline emerging from the Stars' Stanley Cup run is the play of superstar winger Mikko Rantanen. It's been a revenge tour for the former Colorado Avalanche power forward, and he's been the best forward in the postseason since the end of the first round. However, one facet of their run that did not get enough credit is the MVP-level performance of their starting netminder, Jake Oettinger.
Oettinger has been the ultimate last line of defense for Dallas in these playoffs. In 11 starts, he's led the Stars to a 7-4 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. His performance continues a trend he's established in his early career. The 26-year-old puck-stopper has started 56 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning 30 and posting a career average of 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage. In short, he's been one of the most consistent goalies in the NHL when the postseason begins.
What is even more impressive is the longer he plays and the more action he sees, the better he gets. The Stars were pushed to the limit in Round One, needing seven games to eliminate the Avalanche. In the series, he allowed three goals or more four times.
In Game 7 against the Avs and into the second round, he's locked things down completely. Over his past five starts, he's allowed two goals three times, three goals once, and one goal in the other game. In total, that's 10 goals in his past five starts, and it's no coincidence that the Stars are 4-1 in that span.
The Stars' forward group, especially Rantanen, continues to receive the majority of the attention and praise. But without Oettinger's play, which is earning him consideration for the Conny Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP, the Stars wouldn't be one win away from the Western Conference Finals.
