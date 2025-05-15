Oilers Can't be Stopped
The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to advance to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four years. Reaching the penultimate round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs hasn’t been the easiest trip for the Oilers, but they are on a rampage that might be tough to stop.
Things looked bleak for the Oilers at first, kicking off the postseason 0-2 to the Los Angeles Kings and turning to Calvin Pickard as their starting goalie. Ever since Game 3 against the Kings, however, the Oilers have been a completely different team.
In the nine games since being down 0-2 to the Kings, the Oilers have gone 8-1, scored 36 goals while allowing 22, saw their power play improve to 31.6%, and their goaltending has finally caught fire.
Pickard won six straight as the Oilers’ starting netminder before suffering an injury in Game 2 against the Golden Knights. Edmonton was forced to turn back to the struggling Skinner, but he completely flipped the switch.
Ever since losing Game 3, Skinner hasn’t allowed a single goal. Skinner led the Oilers to back-to-back shutouts to close out the series, including an overtime win in Game 5. Skinner has made 47 saves in over 127 minutes of ice time.
What makes this run even more impressive for the Oilers is that it’s not just the superstars producing on offense. Sure, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are still leading the team with 17 and 16 points respectively, but the depth has taken huge strides this year.
Veteran forward Corey Perry is tied for the team lead in goals with five. Evander Kane returned from injury after missing all season to post seven points (4G-3A) in 10 games. Kasperi Kapanen’s overtime series-clinching goal was his first of the postseason in just his second game.
The Oilers are on a roll and are showing they have what it takes to secure the Stanley Cup. Their backs were up against a wall early, but they’ve regrouped and gone on a run that won’t easily be slowed down.
After making it all the way to Game 7 of the Cup Final last year, the Oilers are ready for that next and final step.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!