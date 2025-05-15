Chargers Take Jab at Wild in Schedule Release Video
Fans across the NFL gained a new tradition a few years ago when teams started producing schedule release videos. Not only do teams across football take shots at each other, but sometimes teams like the Minnesota Wild catch strays.
The Los Angeles Chargers made a schedule release video using Minecraft creations and threw an extra jab at the Wild when announcing they would take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.
In the clip, a Minecraft version of Sam Darnold is seen looking into a fireplace where two banners hang on the wall. One of them features the Wild’s logo with the text “8-time quarter-final runner-up” with the years 2015-2025.
The Chargers are referencing the Wild’s brutal playoff reputation over the last decade. Since 2015, the Wild have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times, but have not made it out of the first round. Most recently, the Wild lost their first-round series to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The last time the Wild won a playoff series was their first-round victory over the St. Louis Blues in 2015.
The banner might be a small detail, but a perfectly played one to help capture how unsuccessful the pro sports teams in Minnesota have been over the last few years.
It’s commonplace for NFL teams to fire away and bash one another during their schedule-release videos, but every so often, they get other sports in on the fun.
This isn’t the first time the Chargers had some fun with misfortunes across the NHL. During their 2024 schedule release video, they took a shot at the Pittsburgh Penguins and the saga that surrounded a shipment of stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads.
