Stars' Mikko Rantanen Can't Be Stopped
The Dallas Stars took a 1-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets, and Mikko Rantanen once again played a standout role. After making history against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first round, the Rantanen has continued to be the difference maker for the Stars.
In Game 1 against the Jets, the Stars won 3-2 with all three goals coming from the stick of Rantanen. All three of his goals came in the second period and became the first player in nearly 40 years to record a hat trick in back-to-back playoff games.
Behind Jari Kurri and in 1985 and Doug Bentley in 1944, Rantanen is just the third player in NHL history to record that feat.
The accolades don’t stop there for the red-hot Rantanen. His second-period hat trick made him the first player in league history to record multiple three-goal periods in the same postseason.
Rantanen started this scoring extravaganza in the final frame of Game 7 against the Avalanche. While the Stars were down 2-0 in the third period, Rantanen scored three goals and added an assist to help lead the Stars to a 4-2 win.
Dating all the way back to Game 5 against the Avalanche, Rantanen has factored in on each of the last 12 Stars’ goals. Now the longest streak in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, he surpassed Mario Lemieux who factored in on nine straight goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992.
Through eight games, Rantanen leads the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with eight goals and 15 total points. There is still a ton of hockey to be played, but if he and the Stars keep this up, he’ll be the runaway leader as the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP.
Rantanen has been the center of attention for much of the 2024-25 season, ever since the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes in late January. He never settled in to Carolina, who eventually flipped him at the trade deadline to Dallas.
It's safe to say postseason Rantanen is fitting in with the Stars just fine as they look to make their way back to the Western Conference Final for the third straight year.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!