Mikko Rantanen’s Cold Streak Costing Stars
The Dallas Stars are on the brink of elimination from the Western Conference Final after dropping Game 4 to the Edmonton Oilers. Now down 3-1 in the series, the Stars have seen a few players lose their rhythm on offense, but none more crucial than Mikko Rantanen.
Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Rantanen was the talk of the league, carrying the Stars with 18 points (9G-9A) in just 10 games played. Over his last seven outings, however, it’s been a completely different story for Rantanen.
Ever since Game 4 in the second round against the Winnipeg Jets, Rantanen has scored no goals and just three assists. The Stars may have walked away winners over the Jets, but now they stare down a playoff exit to the Oilers.
In the matter of just a few games, Rantanen went from a near-lock for three or four points in a game to barely being visible on the ice.
These struggles aren’t without effort, though, as Rantanen has gone just one game in his goal drought without a shot on goal. The Oilers have just found a way to neutralize Rantanen.
Heading into the series between the Stars and Oilers, Rantanen was easily the leading candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. He had stunned his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first round and continued his hot run early in the series against the Jets.
Despite not having a goal in seven games, Rantanen’s nine tallies are tied for the most in the postseason with Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Rantanen’s 21 points are still good for third best in the playoffs.
Oilers superstars Connor McDavid (24) and Leon Draisaitl (23) are the two players ahead of Rantanen.
Rantanen has hit a skid at the worst possible time after being one of the most entertaining players in the postseason. With the Stars’ season on the line, a lot of eyes will be on Rantanen to see if he can change his fortunes at the right time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!