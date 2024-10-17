Stars Sign Top Goalie to Massive Extension
The Dallas Stars are closing in on signing their star goalie to a lucrative contract extension. 25-year-old Jake Oettinger has quickly emerged as a top goalie in the NHL, and the Stars are set to keep him around for quite a while.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Stars were ready to sign Oettinger to a long-term deal. Friedman said the range is around that of Boston Bruins goalie, Jeremy Swayman.
The Stars have since made the signing official, and the contract lines up exactly with that of Swayman.
The Bruins recently finalized a deal with Swayman that netted him $8.25 million annually for eight years. Starting with the 2025-26 season, Oettinger will be working with that exact contract; eight years, $8.25 million annually.
Swayman is about a month older than Oettinger, but it's the Stars netminder who already has more impressive numbers.
Since he’s been the Stars’ full-time starter for a few seasons now, Oettinger has been able to reach a 116-48-23 record in 196 games played. Swayman has played in 135 games with an 81-34-15 record.
Oettinger has a career .914 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average. He helped lead the Stars to two consecutive appearances in the Western Conference Final. In 47 playoff games, Oettinger has a 23-22 record, but a .915 save percentage and 2.24 goals against average.
The Stars are in the continuously in the conversation as a Stanley Cup contender, and it's thanks to the skillset of Oettinger between the pipes. The Stars have locked up their go-to netminder for the foreseeable future, and it's a well deserved deal.
According to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, this deal came together quickly. The two parties had not started discussions of a contract extension a week ago.
Oettinger has started the 2024-25 season a perfect 3-0-0 with a shutout.
