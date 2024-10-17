Another Victim Alleges Sexual Assault Against Former OHL Players
Major junior hockey is once again in hot water as new allegations are being brought against multiple former players. In a tweet from Rick Westhead, another woman has come forward and accused multiple former Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players of sexual assault.
The victim states that she was raped by eight OHL players in November of 2014. Westhead states that the assault occurred at the billet home of one of the players.
In a full report from Westhead, the victim described the events and stated she was 22 years old and in a consensual relationship with a 19-year-old player. The two had been together for about six months.
The report from the victim states that the assault lasted about 90 minutes and players as young as 16 were involved. The victim says the 16-year-olds may have been pressured to take part in the assault.
The victim did not tell anyone about the assault until this year. It was the press conference for the sexual assault case involving five former players from Team Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship that spurred her to get in touch with police.
When she contacted authorities, an employee with the Ontario Provincial Police did not follow proper protocol.
It’s been nearly a decade since the alleged assault took place, and the victim is now 32 years old. No details about players or the team have been released.
The OHL has since released a statement regarding the accusations. The league states they were unaware of the allegations until Wednesday. They are cooperating completely with the police investigation.
