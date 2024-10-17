Panthers Get Positive Update On Captain's Injury
The Florida Panthers have been without their captain since the second game of the season. Late in their contest against the Ottawa Senators, Aleksander Barkov took a nasty collision into the boards and was assisted off the ice.
At the time, Barkov was unable to put any weight on one leg and the Panthers were initially unsure how long their captain would be out. After some evaluations, the Panthers stated they were hopeful Barkov would return in a timely manner and would only be out on a week-to-week basis.
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice also said Barkov would likely be out 2-3 weeks and be back well in time for the NHL’s upcoming Global Series in Finland.
That’s an encouraging timeline and the Panthers are getting even more positive news.
Barkov has taken to the ice and is skating on his own before a full-team practice. The personal skate doesn’t mean he’s coming back right away, but it’s a huge step forward.
Maurice is hopeful Barkov can return to the lineup during the Panthers’ upcoming New York road trip.
Between October 24 and 28, the Panthers travel to take on the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres. This is the exact timeline Maurice initially laid out when the injury occurred about a week ago.
Those games lead into the Global Series in Barkov’s native Finland. On November 1 and 2, the Panthers take on the Dallas Stars.
Barkov recorded an assist through his first two games of the 2024-25 season. The Panthers, even without their captain, are one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. They hold a 3-2-0 record through their first five games.
The Panthers are looking forward to a successful year as the reigning Stanley Cup champions. They'll need their captain around if they want to make a good run at repeating.
