Stars Sign Top Line Defenseman to Two-Year Deal
NHL training camps are about to open and the Dallas Stars are one of a few teams who still have crucial restricted free agents to sign to new deals. The Stars cleaned up their business just before their camp opened and signed defenseman Thomas Harley to a new deal.
The Stars announced that they signed Harley to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4 million against the salary cap.
At 23 years old, Harley is a budding star blue liner in the NHL and the Stars believe they have something special.
"Thomas is one of the league’s top young defensemen,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “His performance last season was a testament to the way that he has worked on and off the ice to become a better player. We are looking forward to his continued growth and helping anchor our blueline for many years to come.”
Harley had a breakout year in 2023-24 appearing in 79 games and picking up 47 points (15G-32A). In his 119 career games at the NHL level, he has 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 total points. In 39 career playoff games with the Stars, Harley has tacked on a goal and 12 assists for 13 points.
He hasn’t been in the league long, but Harley has already recorded some special moments. During the 2023-24 season, he was just one of three blue liners in the league to record a power play, short handed, and overtime goal. He also recorded back-to-back overtime winners in late January.
The Stars selected Harley in the first round (18th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Stars are stacked on defense as usual, but Harley is slated to start the year on the top line with Miro Heiskanen.
Harley’s new contract will last through the 2025-26 season and he will still be a restricted free agent at the end of the deal.
