Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Chirps Sidney Crosby's Contract
The Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the NHL's winningest duos with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The pair have combined for over 3,000 career points, three Stanley Cup championships, three MVP awards, three Conn Smythe awards, and have had the league in scoring on four separate occasions.
The Penguins are getting at least a few more years of their dynamic duo, as Crosby signed a two-year contract extension keeping him in Pittsburgh through the 2026-2027 season. Entering the 2023-2024 season, it will be the 19th one that Malkin, Crosby, and defenseman Kris Letang play together as the longest tenured teammates in all of North American sports.
In typical Malkin fashion, he had plenty of humorous commentary ready to celebrate Crosby's extension. The Penguins' media team was busy preparing for the regular season, when Malkin gave his thoughts on what kind of dinner he is having in celebration of his new contract.
"He eats like, what?" Malkin said. "Chicken parmesan? Caesar Salad? Same foods like all the time. This guy's crazy."
Malkin is known for being one of the most colorful personalities in Pittsburgh and in the NHL. With a knack for making jokes, he's become a beloved figure just as much for his personality as for his winning play on the ice. Continuing in that tradition, Geno said that whatever his long time teammate does to celebrate, he has just one specific ask of Crosby.
"He owes me a nice dinner, for sure," he said.
Over 19 seasons together with the Penguins, the pair have bought each other plenty of dinners and that will continue at least through the next few seasons. In addition to Crosby being locked up through 2027, Malkin's deal doesn't expire until the end of the 2025-2026 season, while Letang is also signed through the 2027-2028 campaign. The Penguins are looking to try and still compete with their aging core, but at least the bond between their stars hasn't wavered over two decades together.
