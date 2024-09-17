Canucks Forward Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday that he recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and will miss the start of training camp while recovering.
"This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testacles that doctos would later diagnose as testicular cancer," Joshua said in a statement via the team's social media. "This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.
"Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery. I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day to re-join my teammates."
Joshua, 28, is coming off his second season with the Canucks and the best season of his career so far. In 63 games, the Dearborn, Michigan native scored 18 goals and 32 points, recorded a +19 rating and had 60 penalty minutes while averaging 14:23 of ice time per game. He also had a strong showing in the playoffs, scoring four goals and eight points in 13 games.
Shortly after the season, Joshua signed a four-year extension worth $13 million ($3.25 million AAV) with Vancouver. It's his first NHL contract worth more than $1 million per year.
As all Canucks fans wish for a speedy recovery, Joshua, a 2014 fifth-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, encouraged all men to get checked for testicular cancer regularly to catch it early.
"Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer," Joshua said. "As I continue with my recovery, I thank everyone in advance for respecting my privacy concerning this matter. The team will provide updates as appropriate. I thank everyone for their support and understanding."
