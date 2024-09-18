Kings Young Defenseman Aiming for Greatness
The Los Angeles Kings believed they drafted their next franchise defenseman when selecting Brandt Clarke with the 8th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. In the three years since, they've patiently waited for him to develop in junior hockey and gradually introduced Clarke into a bigger role with the Kings. Last season was his biggest audition, playing in 16 games with the big club after dominating the AHL for 50 games.
Clarke figures to spend the full season with the Kings this season. Speaking to Dan Greenspan of NHL.com, the 21 year-old puck mover spoke about his expectations for his first full season in the NHL.
"People put expectations on me," he said. "The organization puts expectations on me, but I think my expectations are higher than anyone could put on me, so I expect the best of myself. I want to be great."
If greatness is Clarke's aim, he's off to an excellent start. WIth the Ontario Reign of the AHL last year, he recorded 10 goals and added 36 assists to finish with 46 points. That mark ranked second amongst all rookie defensemen in the AHL and tied for fourth amongst all defensemen.
The most important thing now for Clarke is to round out his game. Standing at 6'2, he's got the size needed to be a physical force in his own end. While offense is the base of his game, the Kings want him to be an every situation defender who can play 25-30 minutes per game.
"They want me to be a cornerstone piece to this franchise and that takes a lot of discipline all over the ice, so I took that on," he said. "I wanted to take that weight on, and I thought I did really good, and I was happy with my growth overall throughout the season."
Now with his first full season awaiting him, Clarke is ready to show the Kings what can do. Luckily for the young defender, he has franchise legend and Norris Trophy-winner Drew Doughty to learn from and lean on. It might not come immediately, but signs are pointing towards Brandt Clarke reaching greatness with the Kings.
