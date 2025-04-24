Stars Forward Shining After Long Absence
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has had some rotten injury luck as of late, and that's putting it mildly.
Seguin, 33, played just 20 games this season after undergoing hip surgery in early December. This came just a few years after he missed nearly the entire 2020-21 season with injury as well.
The 15-year NHL veteran has looked great since returning, though, and in Game 3 of the Stars' first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, he came through when his team needed him the most.
At the 5:31 mark of overtime, Seguin buried a nice feed from Mason Marchment past Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to give Dallas a 2-1 victory. More importantly, he gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the series even though they've only led for just over a minute of game time.
“I wanted to one-time it. It was off, a little inside, and my subconscious was go low glove,” Seguin said after the game, per NHL.com. “I think you think about OT winners and you feel how important they are, but [there's] just so much more tonight than that goal. I mean, it's the penalty kill. It's the details of the game of what the guys did.
“It's Mikko Rantanen on that shift before I scored, and what he did — battling off three guys and changing for me. I was just the beneficiary of it, and collectively, just a great road win by the guys.”
Seguin has two more years remaining on his contract after this one with a $9.85 million contract. With his age and injury history, though, how much he has left in the tank remains to be seen.
That's not important right now, however. What is important is the fact that he's playing well and giving the Stars confidence when they need it most.
“Gutsy win,” Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said. “You go in after the game and you want to acknowledge some of the key guys and key plays, and really, I could’ve gone around the room. Everybody jumped in tonight and did their part. I thought we worked for a win, did a lot of really good things."
