Kings Have New Game-Day Tradition With Viral National Anthem
The Los Angeles Kings have found themselves in an unlikely position, up 2-0 over the Edmonton Oilers in their opening-round playoff series. The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is the fourth straight year the Kings have opened the playoffs against the Oilers, but this is the first time they’ve gone up 2-0 in the series.
While this year’s Kings team is more improved than the previous year’s, there may be an added layer of momentum at home games.
Before puck drop of Game 1, the Kings invited the Harmonica class from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center in Los Angeles to perform the National Anthem.
It’s not your typical rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, but millions of hockey fans have seen the performance and you can't knock it. With no singer, the fans at the arena join in to provide the words, making for a great atmosphere.
Kings fans and hockey fans all over the internet rallied around the harmonica group as the Kings defeated the Oilers in one of the wildest games in recent playoff memory.
The Kings went up 4-0 on the Oilers, before blowing their lead and eventually rallying to win 6-5.
With a series lead and a ton of fanfare behind the viral harmonica group, the Kings invited them back to Crypto.com Arena for Game 2.
“Back by popular demand,” to Kings public address announcer said before introducing them to thunderous applause.
The harmonic group nailed another great performance and the Kings once again followed suit. It was a much less dramatic affair, but the Kings took a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 6-2 victory over the Oilers.
With two performances from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center leading to two straight wins, the Kings may have to keep bringing the group back as they look to make a deep playoff run.
