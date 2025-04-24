Senators Fire Back at Maple Leafs With Rally Towels
In their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, the Ottawa Senators find themselves down 2-0 in their opening-round series to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Senators are down, they don’t believe they are out of chances just yet.
With the series shifting to Ottawa, the Senators are adding some fun fuel to their rivalry with the Maple Leafs.
Fans in Toronto received special rally towels in support of the Maple Leafs, with some featuring the phrase “Bring the Hype.” Down 2-0, Ottawa fired back with a message on their rally towels.
All fans at the Canadian Tire Center will receive towels that read “Heart over hype.”
Behind 2-0 in the series, the Senators will need to dig deep and play with the heart their towels are encouraging.
The Senators lost Game 1 by a score of 6-2 but kept themselves in the fight in Game 2. A tough 3-2 loss in overtime has put the Maple Leafs in the driver’s seat of the series.
Had it not been for Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, this series would be shifting to Ottawa with a completely different outlook. The Senators battled back from down 2-0 in Game 2 to force overtime, but just couldn’t beat Stolarz down the stretch.
Better known as the Battle of Ontario, this is the first time in just over 20 years the Senators and Maple Leafs are meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs have never lost a playoff series to the Senators and are ahead 2-0 in a series for the first time since 2002.
Everything seems to be leaning in the Maple Leafs favor heading into Game 3, but the Senators will look to bring a ton of “heart” and not worry about all the “hype” from Toronto.
