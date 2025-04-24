Avalanche Captain Joins Historic List With Return
After a brutal leg injury and lengthy recovery process, Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog played in his first NHL game in nearly three whole years. The last time Landeskog played a game in the NHL was when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, 1,032 days ago.
With over 1,000 days between NHL appearances, the Avalanche captain joins some elite and historic company. Landeskog is one of just three captains in NHL history to return to the ice after over 1,000 days away.
The other two are Toronto Maple Leafs legend Syl Apps in 1945 and Detroit Red Wings icon Sid Abel in 1946. Both Apps and Abel missed over 1,000 games not for injury, but to fight in World War II.
Apps was away for 1,009 days of NHL gameplay between 1943 and 1945, missing two whole seasons with the Maple Leafs. Apps was 28 when he and multiple Maple Leafs teammates left to serve with the Canadian Army.
Originally an Olympic pole vaulter, Apps played 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961.
Abel missed 1,045 days of NHL action between 1943 and 1946, missing nearly three whole seasons with the Red Wings. Abel left hockey to serve with the Royal Canadian Air Force and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.
Landeskog suffered numerous setbacks during his recovery process, eventually leading him to undergo cartilage transplant surgery in 2023. A procedure no NHL player has ever been known to have and return to game action from.
NBA star Lonzo Ball underwent a similar surgery and missed a pair of seasons before returning to the court.
Hockey fans from all over the world have been waiting a long time to see Landeskog return to the ice, and he’s back ready to hunt for another Stanley Cup.
