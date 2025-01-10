Star Winning Streak Takes Another Step
The Dallas Stars have taken up the mantle of this week's hottest team in the NHL. The Central Division is becoming an air tight race and with their sixth straight victory, the Stars are climbing and challenging for the top spot in the division.
The Stars defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 to earn their sixth straight win. The victory brought their record up to 26-13-2 and within five points of the Winnipeg Jets for the lead in the Central.
This hot stretch might be out of nowhere, but this run has been silently brewing. The Stars hold one of the NHL's best goal differentials with a +32. That strong differential has been the case for most of the season despite their record never jumping out.
Now, the process is working and the results are coming. The Stars begin the 2025 portion of their calendar emerging as a Stanley Cup contender once again, and a feared one at that.
Leading the charge is star forward and top offensive weapon for the Stars, Jason Robertson. The 25-year-old is one of the least talked about, but most gifted and creative players in the entire league. No one on Dallas has been more effective over the last six contests than him, scoring three goals and adding eight assists for 11 points in that span.
His season began slowly with just 12 points in his first 16 games. But since a three-point outing back in November against the San Jose Sharks, Robertson's been returning to superstar form and his production is matching.
Another key part of Dallas' success is that they are so smart about spreading out their depth and talent. Robertson spends the majority of his 5-on-5 time with center Roope Hintz and winger Evgenii Dadonov, forming a potent top line. Right behind them is a trio of Matt Duchene, captain Jamie Benn, and young scorer Wyatt Johnston. And then they have a speedy and scrappy line of Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Sam Steel.
Unsurprisingly, the Stars are also playing a smothering game for 60 minutes. With their lineup of elite skaters and smart forecheckers, opposing teams are struggling their structure of attack. They've surrendered more than two goals just one time during this winning streak and have held the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers to just one goal over this stretch.
