Overachieving Defenders Fueling Penguins Improvement
The Pittsburgh Penguins are the latest team to enter the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture. The second half of the season will be a struggle to claim a spot, but with a few overachieving defenseman, the Pens have a better shot than many believe.
Erik Karlsson
The trade deadline always brings attention to the former two-time Norris Trophy winner. The Penguins are likely not in the market to move him just yet, and with their improved play it makes sense they want their best defender on the team.
Karlsson has been a point collector this season, leading the defense in scoring with four goals and 30 points through 42 games. He looks more comfortable in his second season in Pittsburgh, and he's been one of their top players through the first half of the season.
Matt Grzelcyk
The Penguins brought in the veteran Grzelcyk to give their blue line more options and versatility, and that's exactly what he's brought to the Pittsburgh lineup. With Kris Letang missing time throughout the first half, he's filled in on the power play with excellent results and looks like a perfect fit.
Through the first 42 games he's on pace to establish new career highs in points. He has one goal and 21 assists for 22 points, which is just four behind his best season output (26 points in 2022-2023).
Owen Pickering
The team's first round pick in 2022 is getting his first taste of NHL action this season and he's responding well. The 6'5 puck mover has played in 17 games this year and looks every bit like an every day NHL defender. He's poised with the puck and looks mature beyond his years in the offensive zone. He needs to be a bit more demanding in the defensive zone, but that will hopefully come with time and experience.
Through 17 games, he has a pair of points, including recording his first NHL goal. Head coach Mike Sullivan is varying his usage as well, with his ice-time in recent games ranging from 11 minutes all the way up to 20. He's getting valuable experience and he's giving the Penguins an infusion of young talent that they desperately need.
