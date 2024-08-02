Stars Defenseman Due Significant Raise With Next Contract
The Dallas Stars are a perennial contender in the Western Conference. One of the biggest reasons for the organization's ascent is their ability to draft and develop talent. Heading into the 2024-2025 season, there should be at least 10 players drafted by the Stars in their regular lineup.
One of their most underrated homegrown talents is defenseman Thomas Harley. Harley, 22, was the Stars' first-round pick in 2019. This past season, he played the entire season with Dallas and emerged as a top-four defender for the Stars. He averaged 21 minutes of ice time per game as a rookie and impressed in his all-around ability at such a young age.
What impressed even more was his offensive output. The Stars expected Harley to be an offensively capable defenseman when they drafted him, but his rookie statistics far surpassed expectations. He scored 15 goals and finished with 47 points over 79 games played. He added on four more points during the team's postseason run.
After an incredible rookie season, Harley is a restricted free agent. He isn't eligible for arbitration due to his lack of NHL experience, but he and the Stars have to finalize a new deal before the season begins. The team tendered a qualifying offer to Harley, which gives the teams until December 1 to work out a contract for the upcoming season.
According to PuckPedia, the Stars have roughly $6 million in cap space. Based on his 2023-2024 season, Harley's camp is likely seeking a deal that pays at least $4.5 million or more per season, with that number likely pushing towards $6 million depending on the term.
The Stars are likely debating between extending a player they value or seeking a shorter-term, bridge deal so they can keep his salary lower for the next few seasons. The team is high on their young defenseman, with general manager Jim Nill lauding Harley's performance this past season on an appearance on Sportsnet radio.
"He bought into having to be better defensively," Nill said. "And that has paid off in spades for us now. He's a top 3 defensemen in the NHL at a young age."
But the Stars have minimal cap space and several large contracts to negotiate. Franchise goaltender Jake Oettinger is in line for a massive extension after this season. Fellow youngster Wyatt Johnston is also due for a pay raise. The contract situations in Dallas only get more difficult and expensive, which makes Harley's next contract critical.
With all of that in play, a shorter contract feels most likely for Harley. A two or three year deal at around $4 - $5.5 million annually would make sense for both sides. It would give Harley a significant bump in salary after a breakout season, and it gives the Stars enough flexibility and wiggle room heading into the season and their upcoming negotiations.
