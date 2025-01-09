Canucks Offense Feeling Effects of Feud
The only thing people want to talk about when discussing the Vancouver Canucks is the feud between star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. How real is the rift and how long have the Canucks been dealing with it? Are the Canucks going to trade one or even both of them? Can a solution be found that keeps both Miller and Pettersson in Vancouver?
What people aren’t seeing, however, is that the feud is taking a toll on the Canucks and their offense. In their last 15 games, the Canucks have gone to overtime or a shootout seven times, winning just one of those contests.
The Canucks hold a 4-5-6 record in their last 15 outings and are being outscored 49-38. Pettersson has been absent from the last six games with an injury, but he’s been struggling to perform at an appropriate level in 2024-25.
“There is a little bit of a feud inside that locker room,” TSN’s Marty Biron said on the state of the Canucks. “And right now the offense is not generating anything.”
In 34 games, Pettersson has scored 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 total points, well below what’s expected from an $11.6 million player.
“They only have one win in their last six, and they only have 14 goals,” Biron said. “That’s not good enough offensively to be able to get results in the National Hockey League.”
The Canucks are still holding down the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, but just barely. While reaching over 30 shots on goal for the first time in 16 games, the Canucks picked up an overtime loss point against the Washington Capitals.
That one point helped push the Canucks ahead of the Calgary Flames in the standings. The Flames, however, didn’t have a chance to earn a win as their game with the Los Angeles Kings was postponed.
With a league-leading 10 overtime losses, the Canucks are struggling to bring home those extra points in wins and it’s hurting their chances are being a true contender in the push for the playoffs.
“You need that extra goal to be able to win those games,” Biron said. “That is a lot of points that you are losing because your offense isn’t giving you that extra goal.”
With either Miller or Pettersson likely getting traded in the near future, the Canucks will have to find new ways to produce on offense. Defenseman Quinn Hughes is leading the team in points by a wide margin. Conor Garland is currently second with 30 points in 40 games.
