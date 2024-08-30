Details Emerge in Death of Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau
More details have been revealed following the tragic deaths of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. The two were struck and killed while biking around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Salem County, New Jersey.
According to police, the driver who hit the Gaudreau brothers was under the influence of alcohol. Police identified the driver as Sean Higgins who is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility and is being charged with two counts of death by auto.
Police also revealed details of how the tragic accident occurred.
According to the report, the Gaudreau brothers were biking northbound on County Route 551 and remained close to the side of the roadway. Higgins, also driving northbound on the same road, attempted to pass a sedan and SUV by entering the southbound lane.
After making it past the sedan, Higgins attempted to reenter the northbound lane. At the same time, the SUV shifted to the middle of the road in an attempt to safely avoid the Gaudreau brothers.
At this point, Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind in his Jeep Grand Cherokee. Higgins reportedly remained at the scene following the accident.
New Jersey state troopers later confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers.
The hockey world is devastated by the deaths of Johnny and Matthew. The two were together in their hometown to attend their sister’s wedding.
Johnny appeared in 763 career games at the NHL level, while Matthew spent a few seasons playing in the American Hockey League and ECHL. Both played college hockey at Boston College.
