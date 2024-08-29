NHL on TNT Releases Schedule in Epic Fashion
The 2024-2025 NHL season is so close to beginning. Teams are finalizing rosters, inviting unsigned players to training camp, and sending their prospects to various rookie tournaments. And while the league gears up for another exciting season, the broadcast networks that present league games are also busy preparing.
NHL on TNT has become one of the flagship cable programs for hockey over the last few years. Hosted by journalist Liam McHugh, he is joined by the greatest player in history Wayne Gretzky, along with other former NHL'ers Paul Bissonnette, Henrik Lundqvist, and Anson Carter. The program broadcasts some of the biggest matchups throughout the NHL season, and they just recently released their upcoming schedule in the most epic of fashions.
Taking to their X account, the NHL on TNT social media group shared some of the marquee games they will be broadcasting. It starts off with the opening game of the regular season, when the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers face-off on October 9th. Not only did they share the teams and time of the game, they opted to include some not-so-flattering pictures of the respective team's best players. The Penguins side featured a vintage Sidney Crosby picture from a cover of Men's Health while the Rangers' goaltender Igor Shesterkin is shown doing his best impression of John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.
There were no teams spared from the embarrassing photos shared. Players like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers, and even rookie Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers all found their way into the thread.
NHL on TNT will broadcast 60 total games during the 2024-2025 season, and a majority of them are cant-miss matchups. One in particular is this year's Winter Classic, featuring the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in Chicago.
Another interesting note is that they will broadcast some of the upcoming Four Nations Faceoff in 2025. The event, which will be held in February of 2025, will feature the best players from Canada, Russia, Sweden, and the United States in a round robin style tournament.
