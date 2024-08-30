Oilers' Evander Kane Alleges Racist Comments Against Him
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a disturbing video on Instagram Wednesday showing an alleged incident where a man used racist language towards him and spat on his car, per the Canadian Press.
In the video, Kane can be heard saying, "That’s what you just said: ‘You people don’t belong here,” while speaking to a cyclist passing by. Kane's friend then added, "That's not a good statement you made," when speaking to the cyclist.
Kane provided more context for the alleged incident with a paragraph on his instagram story.
"This cyclist was riding his bike past my vehicle and decided to spit on it as he rode by. And then confronted him as he tried to deny the claim luckily a friend of mine who was driving in the area, pulled over to intervene in our conversation,” Kane wrote. “This gentleman proceeded to tell me and my friend and I quote. ‘you people don’t belong here.’
“It’s incredibly disappointing. There are still people like this today.”
Kane, 33, is the co-founder of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to "eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey." He co-founded the HDA in 2020 alongside former Calgary Flames forward Akim Aliu, who has been very open with the racism he's faced in the sport. Current and former NHL players in Trevor Daley, Matt Dumba, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and Joel Ward made up the HDA's first executive board.
"In creating our alliance, we are confident we can inspire a new generation of hockey players and fans," the HDA said in a 2020 statement. "We are hopeful that anyone who puts on skates or sits in the stands will do so without worrying about race, gender or socioeconomic background (and) will be able to express their culture, identity, values and personality without fear of retribution."
Kane is entering his 16th NHL season and fourth with Edmonton. Last season, the Vancouver native scored 44 points (24 games, 20 assists) in 77 games, adding eight points (four goals, four assists) in 20 postseason games. He's expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from surgery.
