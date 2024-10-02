Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Negotiations 'Not About Money'
The Boston Bruins are at the center of attention as the NHL’s 2024-25 season closes in. Starting goalie Jeremy Swayman is yet to sign a contract and tensions are rising between the star netminder and the Bruins.
Without a deal done, the Bruins are planning to open the season with Joonas Korpisalo as their starter. A contract for Swayman may have been postponed thanks to comments made by Bruins president Cam Neely.
During a press conference with the Bruins’ front office, Neely said he’d have “64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,” referencing a possible lucrative offer turned down by Swayman.
Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, released a statement saying that number had never been offered and that his camp would need a few days to think things over.
TSN analyst, and former goalie Martin Biron discussed the Swayman situation with Jay Onrait on Sports Centre. Biron says that the two sides might be close to a deal, but now things feel a bit more personal.
“I think they’re close, but now it’s not about the money,” Biron said. “It’s about the principle of how you’ve treated me, how you’re dealing with this situation.”
Gross not only said $64 million was never offered by the Bruins, but expressed his disappointment in Neely and how it was an unfair comment to make at that time.
Despite the season getting closer, the two sides still seem far apart on an agreement. Everyone continues to be confident something will get done, and things can turn with just one phone call, but something needs to be finalized quickly or threaten losing much more than just the start of the season.
“If it doesn’t get done this week, we’re going to wait a long time,” Biron said. “It’s about the principle of this thing.”
The last possible day Swayman can sign a deal and still be eligible for the 2024-25 season is December 1, 2024. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has already referenced that date as a possible deadline, leaving a long holdout on the table.
