Red Wings Center Out for Season
The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of their top forwards for the remainder of the season. The organization announced that veteran center Andrew Copp underwent surgery to repair a pectoral tendon. Due to this, he was placed on Injured Reserve and will be out for the remainder of the season.
The Red Wings also shared that Copp's timeline for recovery is four to six months. If his recovery goes smoothly, that would put him position to return for the start of the 2025-2026 regular season. Before his injury, Copp played in 56 games during the 2024-2025 season. He recorded 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points during the campaign, performing as a middle-six center and penalty killing specialist for the upstart Red Wings.
This is Copp's third season with Detroit. After debuting in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2014-2015 campaign, he developed into one of the most dependable top-nine forwards in the NHL. His real breakout came during the 2021-2022 season, when he scored a combined 21 goals with the Jets and New York Rangers.
The performance earned him a five-year, $28.125 million contract with the Wings. His first year in Detroit was a resounding success, scoring nine goals and 42 points in 82 games. He followed that up with 13 goals and 33 points in 79 games last year.
Without Copp, the Red Wings may seek upgrades outside of the organization. The team also sent out veteran goalie Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks, freeing up a few million in cap space. With Copp on Injured Reserve now as well, Detroit has some salary cap flexibility to work with. They could pursue a trade for another top-nine center as they try to break their eight season long playoff drought.
