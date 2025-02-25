Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Will Make History on This Date
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is on the verge of NHL history. The greatest goal scorer to ever lace up his skates is just 13 tallies away from setting a new record. As he nears career goal number 895, the question on everyone's mind is when will Ovi become the league's all-time goal-scoring leader?
NHL Network made their prediction for the Capitals captain. His hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers put him on pace to surpass Gretzky in the final month of the regular season.
Respectfully, that is a gross underestimation. While he's on pace to hit the record during an upcoming April 4th contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, the tenacious determination with which Ovechkin is pursuing this marker is outpacing any predictions. He has 29 goals in 41 games this season. The star winger missed nearly two months with a broken bone in his leg, and he's still averaging 0.71 goals per game. The only player with a better goal-per-game average is the league leader in goals, Oilers center Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl is in his prime. Ovi is 39 years old and still the most dangerous sniper in the NHL.
Ovechkin isn't trying to win another Rocket Richard Trophy; he's trying to cement himself in the NHL history books. That motivation is propelling Ovi to hit the mark even faster.
Which is why it won't take him until April to set this record. I'd be shocked if it takes him until the end of March.
10 games. That's how many more contests Ovi needs to set the record. That would put him in line to surpass Gretzky on March 15th against the San Jose Sharks.
This is an incredible feat of NHL history in the making. Gretzyk's record was an impossibility to match 20 years ago, but now the hockey community is holding their collective breath as they wait for Ovi to do the impossible. There's no need to wonder about when Ovechkin will break the record, however, because he's going to do it on March 15th against the Sharks.
