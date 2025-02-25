NHL Lessons Learned: Ovechkin Closing In
NHL action is back after an exciting 4 Nations Face-Off. The league immediately returned to the intensity that's defined 2024-2025, with rivals clashing while both conferences figure out their tight playoff races. With the season resumed, let's look at a few of the lessons learned from this past weekend.
1. Ovechkin Closing In
Alexander Ovechkin kicked off the Washington Capitals' final portion of the season with a blistering start. He netted the 32nd hat-trick of his remarkable career against the Edmonton Oilers, bringing his season total to 29 goals in just 41 games. The production also brings him within 13 goals of surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL goal-scoring leader.
2. Offensive Explosion
There were two days of game action in the NHL following the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but they were filled with offensive explosions. Of the 24 games played this past weekend, there were 12 contests when at least one team scored five goals or higher. The Capitals did it twice, recording eight goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins and seven against the Edmonton Oilers. The Buffalo Sabres put up eight goals on the New York Rangers. The two-week break clearly left the NHL hungry for offense, and it was everywhere in the league's return to regular season action.
3. Maple Leafs Rolling
The Toronto Maple Leafs were well represented at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it hasn't affected their lineup since games resumed. The Leafs took down the Carolina Hurricanes in dominating fashion and dismantled the Chicago Blackhawks 24 hours later.
What was most impressive about their victories was the team effort. Captain Auston Matthews and other top stars like John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander pitched in offensively, but their depth contributed significantly. Bottom-six winger Pontus Holmberg recorded three goals in the past two games and Nicholas Robertson netted a pair of goals against the Blackhawks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!