Hurricanes Foolish to Move Star Forward
One of the biggest discussion topics in the NHL is whether the Carolina Hurricanes will keep superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. The team swung for the fences when they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche and is reportedly attempting to sign him to a long-term extension.
If the Hurricanes can't agree to a new deal with Rantanen, would they flip him before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline? It would be unprecedented for the Canes, but is it a realistic possibility?
If it is, the Hurricanes and their entire organization would be foolish. The possibility exists that Rantanen hits free agency this summer, which means Carolina could lose him for nothing. The possibility also exists that they hammer out a new contract before free agency.
Whatever way this turns out, the risk is worth the reward for the Hurricanes. Sure, having Rantanen locked up takes away one bit of distraction as the Canes try to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. But the important thing is that they have their superstar forward in the lineup now. They are one of the best teams on paper in the Eastern Conference and are a legitimate contender.
The best-case scenario is the Canes go on a long playoff run or win the Cup and re-sign Rantanen. For the first time in the franchise's history, they'd have a perennial Art Ross Trophy candidate.
The worst-case scenario is they disappoint in the postseason and lose Rantanen in the summer. It would be a huge letdown for the organization.
There would be reason for optimism in Carolina, however. Without Rantanen, they'd have a boatload of salary cap space to improve the club. The 2025 free agency is exciting, giving the Canes multiple players to pursue.
None of that happens if the Hurricanes have an internal deadline for Rantanen and his next contract. If they move on from him before the 2025 Trade Deadline, it nullifies the big swing they took to acquire him. The risk of losing him in free agency was known before the Hurricanes made this deal, and they'd be foolish to move him again before the deadline hits.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!