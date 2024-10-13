Red Wings Make Cap Move, Waive Goalie
The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2024-25 season with three NHL-level goalies on their roster, making surprising moves between the pipes extremely possible. The first shocking move of the Red Wings season has already happened as they place Ville Husso on waivers.
Husso played one game so far in the 2024-25 and registered a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. On just 14 shots faced, Husso allowed four goals before being pulled in the second period.
In 25:28 of ice time, Husso holds a .714 save percentage and is 0-1. The Red Wings turned to Cam Talbot for the remainder of the matchup against the Penguins. Talbot allowed two more goals to the Penguins in the 6-3 loss.
Talbot was given the start in their second game of the season with Alex Lyon serving as backup. With a perfect 42 saves on 42 shots, Talbot recorded a shutout for the Red Wings’ first win of the season.
At 29 years old, Husso was once looked at as the starter of the future in Detroit. After a couple of seasons with the St. Louis Blues, the Red Wings brought in Husso and immediately gave him 56 starts. In 2022-23, Husso notched a 26-22-7 record.
The move to put Husso on waivers comes from their roster needing the space to add another skater. An injury to Christian Fischer has forced the Red Wings to look for some salary cap solutions and the waiving of Husso made the most sense.
If Husso clears, he will bring the Red Wings an extra $1.15 million in salary cap space.
Moving forward for the time being, the Red Wings will roll with Talbot and Lyon as their goaltending battery.
Talbot spent the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Kings and appeared in 54 games with a 27-20-6 record. In 12 NHL seasons with eight different teams, Talbot has a 246-176-42 record.
Lyon is also in his first season with the Red Wings coming off of a year with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in 2023-24. In 15 appearances last year, Lyon picked up a 9-4-2 record.
