Watch: Sharks Prospect Continues Incredible Shutout Celebration
The San Jose Sharks landed one of the top goalie prospects in the NHL when they acquired Yaroslav Askarov during the offseason. That's why they immediately signed him the 22-year-old puck-stopper to a two-year contract extension that will kick in next season. Despite only having three starts in the NHL, the consensus is that Askarov will be the starter in San Jose, it's just a matter of time.
The Sharks surprisingly sent Askarov down to their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. With two veterans on their NHL roster, the playing time is more plentiful in the AHL, and Askarov should still see NHL action this season.
While he waits for his shot with the Sharks, Askarov is off and running with the Barracuda. In the team's season opener, he backstopped the team to a 5-0 victory and looked impressive during it. He also showed off a patented celebration that he's used in multiple organizations.
Whenever Askarov records a shutout, he will lower the net to the ice in a figurative "shutting the door" on the other team. It's one of the most interesting and entertaining celebrations to see a goaltender do, and it's also a completely unique move, which is in line with how unique a goaltender Askarov is. The AHL's X account shared a clip of the goalie as time wound down in the Barracuda's win.
Askarov was originally selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators. Born in Russia, he impressed in the KHL and made history as the youngest player to ever start a game in that league at just 17 years old.
He's spent the past two seasons playing in the AHL with Nashville's affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. He's won 26 and 30 games in those campaigns, with a .911 save percentage and a sub 2.70 goals against average. Now with the Sharks, he is hoping to permanently transition to the NHL as soon as possible. If he keeps posting shutouts like this, it won't be long for the top goalie prospect in San Jose.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!