Flames Forward Puts on Show With 4-Point Game
Since his arrival in southern Alberta over two years ago, Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been through the wringer to say the least.
In his first two seasons with the Flames, Huberdeau scored just 27 goals and 97 points, obviously disappointing for a player making $10.5 million per year until 2031. Meanwhile, he watched as the Florida Panthers, his former team, made back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances and won their first championship this summer in large part thanks to Matthew Tkachuk, whom they acquired for Huberdeau and more. The whole situation was a mess, and Huberdeau's confidence visibly suffered as a result.
Now, though, it seems like the two-time All-Star is starting to get back on track. On Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Huberdeau scored two goals and four points in Calgary's 6-3 home victory. It also marked Huberdeau's first four-point game in a Flames sweater (he had just one three-point game prior).
In the big picture, the Flames moved to 2-0 on the season as they look to prove their doubters wrong.
“We all bought into the system and the way we’re going to play, and I think it’s important early to get a good start," Huberdeau said, per NHL.com. "Last year, we dug ourselves a big hole (starting 2-7-1). So, I think coming in and get some big wins and feeling good about ourselves, it’s what we needed.”
On a personal level, this game was a huge confidence boost for Huberdeau. After his struggles over the past two seasons, it felt great to go out there and play at a high level once more.
"I think you build from that," Huberdeau said. "It's one game. There's 80 more. It's a long season, but that's how I want to build. Having these kind of nights, that helps the confidence. And I just want to go up from there."
It's going to take a lot for Huberdeau to live up to the contract he signed with the Flames, but at the very least, he's starting to look like the player they expected him to be.
