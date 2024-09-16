Red Wings Re-Sign Forward to One-Year Deal
The Detroit Red Wings had three restricted free agents to finalize contracts with before the 2024-2025 season begins. That list is now down to two, as the team announced a new deal had been reached with one of the RFA's.
The Red Wings shared the news that forward Jonatan Berggren re-signed with the organization. While they didn't come to terms on a lengthy extension, the 24-year-old winger is returning on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000.
Berggren is set to play in his fourth professional season, all with the Red Wings. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Swedish winger didn't jump to North America until the 2021-2022 season. He had a standout campaign with the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins, scoring 21 goals and finishing with 64 points over 70 games.
His play earned him a full season in Detroit with the NHL club in 2022-2023, and he showed off his promising scoring touch. Over 67 games, he recorded 15 goals and 13 assists playing in mostly a middle-six role.
Unfortunately for Berggren, he had a regression this past season. He looked ineffective over 12 games with the Red Wings, scoring just two goals and adding four assists. That resulted in a demotion back to the AHL.
With Grand Rapid again, Berggren seemingly re-found his game. He was over a point-per-game player with the Griffins, finishing with 56 points in 53 games.
While it wasn't the ideal contract year, Berggren has a ton to prove in 2024-2025. He's a gifted scorer who can seriously help the Red Wings, but he has to put it all together at the NHL level. With this one-year deal, he gets the chance to prove just that while the Red Wings aren't giving up too much of their cap space to find out.
