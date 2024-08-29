Red Wings Sign Former Lightning Forward to PTO
The Detroit Red Wings are hoping to take a critical step forward in 2024. The team's missed the postseason every season since 2017, and it's been a long rebuild over that span. The Red Wings have built up their prospect pipeline, giving them one of the best in the NHL, but now is the time for the team to take a step towards the postseason.
General Manager Steve Yzerman recognizes that need for the Red Wings. They have a very talented core of players, but the supporting cast remains a question. Which is why he brought in a veteran forward to challenge for a bottom-six role a few weeks before preseason begins. According to his management group, WD Sports & Entertainment, veteran Austin Watson will join the Red Wings training camp on professional tryout (PTO).
Watson, the 32 year-old grinder, has played all around the NHL over his nine full seasons in the league. Originally a first-round selection of the Nashville Predators in the 2010 draft, it took Watson several years to find his way to the NHL. After redefining his game into a physical, hard-nosed one, he earned a spot with the Predators during the 2015-2016 season. He'd spend the next five seasons playing in a fourth-line role for the Preds, collecting hits and fights with regularity. He also pitched in a bit on offense, highlighted by a career-high season of 14 goals and 19 points in 2017-2018.
Following a long tenure with the Predators, watson was moved to the Ottawa Senators, where he played three of the last four seasons. With the Senators, he provided his usual bottom-six skillset. He fought, checked hard, played penalty killing minutes, and also had a 10-goal season in 2021-2022.
Last year, he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning on a PTO and parlayed that into a one-year deal. He was a healthy scratch for most of the season, but managed to dress for 33 games.
As a veteran of nearly a decade of NHL hockey, Watson brings a lot of value to the Red Wings locker room. He isn't going to be a scoring option, but he could be a physical counterbalance to the speed up top and be a veteran voice for the young players to flock to. It may not be a bold move, but the Red Wings are certainly trying their hardest to take the next step as an organization.
