Penguins Announce Jersey Number for New Prospect
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a huge move for their organization by acquiring Rutget McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets. McGroarty, a 20-year old winger who was the Jets' first-round pick in 2022, is a powerful winger with an incredible scoring touch. The Pens had to give up their top prospect in order to acquire him, but they believe the upgrade with McGroarty was too important to miss.
McGroarty recently arrived in Pittsburgh to begin preparing for his first professional season with the Penguins. He spoke to the media about the trade, his plans for the season, and about his game in general.
One thing he didn't speak about was what jersey number he will wear should be make the Penguins out of training camp. But Pens and McGroarty fans can rejoice, because we now know what number the young forward will wear with his new team.
According to NHL Jersey Numbers, McGroarty is planning to continue wearing a familiar number. He will wear jersey number 2 for the Penguins, which is the same number he wore the past few seasons with the University of Michigan.
"F Rutger McGroarty will wear jersey number 2 for the Pittsburgh Penguins," they wrote. "Number last worn by Chad Ruhwedel in 2023-2024."
McGroarty enters the Penguins' organization as one of the top prospects in the league. At the University of Michigan, he was a consistent scoring threat. Over two seasons as a Wolverine, he skated in 75 games scoring 34 goals and 91 points. Last year as a sophomore, he exploded offensively, with 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games.
He also just captained the United States Junior Team at the most recent World Junior Championship. The United States had a fantastic tournament as McGroarty led his teammates. He produced nine points over seven games en route to a gold medal for the United States' team.
With a jersey number chosen, McGroarty is one step closer to making the Penguins' roster this upcoming season. He has lots to prove in order to capture a roster spot, but there's no doubting the Pens have big plans for their newest forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!