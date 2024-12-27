Red Wings New HC Has Simple Request for Team
The Detroit Red Wings are officially in the Todd McLellan era, as their new head coach is set to make his debut when the team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs. McLellan joins a moving train midway through the regular season, as the team is scraping to get out of the bottom of the Atlantic Division.
Before his first game behind the Red Wings' bench, McLellan met with the Detroit media and made a simple request for his team. With very limited time for the veteran coach to implement his systems and styles, he's keeping his ask of the Red Wings lineup short and sweet.
"Trent Yawney and Todd McLellan aren't coming in here and waving a wand and changing forechecks, and neutral zones, and d-zone coverage, and power play." he said. "We just don't have time. But what we've asked the players to do is to play harder, to play faster, and play a little bit smarter."
For the Red Wings players, getting back to basics could benefit the entire lineup. The team is currently led in scoring by forward Lucas Raymond, who has 13 goals and 20 assists through 34 games. After him, the scoring rates drop off. Captain Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat both have double-digit goals already, but both are doing a bit too much on the ice. McLellan's plea will hopefully allow these players to return to form and help the Wings stack victories.
Part of that is boosting team morale. With their poor start and the firing of former coach Derek Lalonde, it's natural for the team to be a bit down in the dumps. But in order to improve, they have to find a way to be resilient and motivated despite the setbacks.
"The spirit of the team has to improve," he said. "When something like this happens, obviously the spirit of the team is at a low. And we're going to work hard to build that back up."
That effort begins with their first contest under McLellan. They won't be given any favors from the Leafs, but it could be the beginning of a steady improvement for the Detroit Red Wings.
