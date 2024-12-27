Kraken Forward Linked to Stanley Cup Contenders
The Seattle Kraken were hoping for a better outcome in the 2024-25 season, but as the holiday break comes to an end, they are eight points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. After 36 games, the Kraken hold a 15-19-2 record and have seen a few key players pop up as trade possibilities.
Veteran forward Brandon Tanev was an original member of the Kraken, but might be on his way out this season. In the final year of his contract, Tanev can still bring a ton of energy and decent numbers to the depth of a contending team.
According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, the New Jersey Devils are the perfect landing spot for Tanev.
“All signs point to the pending unrestricted free agent winger getting dealt ahead of the deadline if the Kraken aren’t in the playoff chase,” LeBrun writes. “My understanding is there are several contenders waiting to see if/when Tanev is on the market because they want a crack at him.”
The Devils are looking for a little push within their bottom six, and Tanev plays the exact style they are looking for. Someone who can kill penalties, bring emotion, and isn’t afraid of anyone.
Tanev currently leads the Kraken in short-handed ice time and regularly puts up well over 100 hits in a season.
The Devils sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 23-11-3 record and have all the trappings of a true Stanley Cup contender. Adding Tanev would provide extra juice to the lineup and help one of the NHL’s top penalty-killing units only get better.
In 508 career games, Tanev has 81 goals and 91 assists for 172 points, but is a career plus-44 rating with 1,499 recorded hits. It’s that grit in Tanev’s game that makes the Devils a perfect fit in LeBrun’s eyes.
“They’re looking for a bottom-six boost,” LeBrun writes. “I can picture Tanev finding a nice spot in that Cup-contending lineup that has no shortage of offensive talent but could use a little more sandpaper.”
