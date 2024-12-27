New Red Wings Coach Has History With Key Player
For just the second time since the Illich family bought the Detroit Red Wings in 1982 has a head coach been fired mid-season. Just before the return from the holiday break, the Red Wings fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan.
The Red Wings will be the fourth team McLellan has coached at the NHL level, and he isn’t coming into an unfamiliar room. When McLellan starts his tenure with the Red Wings, it will be the third straight team he has coached with Cam Talbot as his starting goalie.
Last season, McLellan utilized Talbot as the starting goalie last season with the Los Angeles Kings. It was Talbot’s first and only year with the Kings, and McLellan was fired after 48 games.
Before the 2015-16 season, McLellan was hired by the Edmonton Oilers to be their newest bench boss. About a month later, the Oilers traded for Talbot and he went on to lead the league in games played by a goalie for two of the next three seasons.
The Oilers eventually fired McLellan during the 2018-19 season, not long before trading Talbot to the Philadelphia Flyers.
During his time with the Oilers, McLellan picked up a 123-119-24 record and reached the postseason just one time.
Talbot, meanwhile played 227 games in a little under four seasons in Edmonton, posting a 104-95-19 record. In each of his three full seasons with the Oilers, Talbot led the league in some kind of category.
In 2015-16, Talbot led the NHL in losses with 27. In 2016-17, he led all goalies in games played (73), wins (42), goals against (171), saves (1,946), and minutes (4294:00). In 2017-18, he led in games played (67), losses (31), and goals against (188).
Talbot’s time in Edmonton made him into one of the NHL’s more talked about and analyzed goalies. Now at age 37, and the go-to netminder for the Red Wings, Talbot will have another chance to find success with McLellan as his head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!