Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Returns to Ice
The Washington Capitals could be getting their captain Alex Ovechkin back as the post-holiday schedule begins. The team has managed to stay atop the Metropolitan Division without Ovi in the lineup, as he's missed the last month with a broken leg.
With the Capitals having their first practice after the break, Ovechkin took another encouraging step towards his return. He skated on the top line with Dylan Strome and Aleksei Protas and also took back his spot on the first power play unit. Capitals' reporter Sammi Silber shared the update from the team practice.
Ovechkin has been out since fracturing his leg in a November game against the Utah Hockey Club, a game in which he managed to score two goals before his injury. He was having a vintage Ovi season prior to breaking his leg and was on track to eclipse Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL leader in goals. In the first 18 games of the 2024-2025 season, he posted 15 goals and added 10 assists for 25 points to bring his career total to 868 goals, just 26 shy of Gretzky's mark.
The Capitals haven't confirmed Ovechkin's return. Before the holiday break, the team's captain was also skating with the team, fueling return rumors. But head coach Spencer Carbery made it clear that they weren't rushing Ovi back and he wouldn't return until after the holiday break.
Now it appears that Ovechkin is healed and ready to return for the Capitals. The team is just one point behind the New Jersey Devils for first place in the Metro Division, with a record of 23-9-2. Having their best player and captain back in the lineup should galvanize the lineup and make an already dangerous team even more difficult to beat.
This is an ongoing story. Breakaway On SI will provide any updates as information is made available.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!