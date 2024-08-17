Oilers Could Trade Defenseman to Help Cap Situation
The Edmonton Oilers have found themselves in quite the predicament.
As if being over the salary cap wasn't bad enough, the St. Louis Blues made Edmonton's life significantly tougher when they tendered offer sheets to two youngsters in forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Phillip Broberg. Both contracts run for two years, with Holloway's carrying a cap hit of around $2.29 million and Broberg's a cap hit of around $4.58 million.
With the Oilers in a salary cap bind, any and all options to get out of it are on the table. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton is exploring trades for defensemen Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak. While there is interest around the league, other teams know the Oilers are in a tough spot and know they can take advantage of it.
"If teams are going to make those deals, they’re going to want something extra from the Oilers to take on Ceci or Kulak’s contracts," Garrioch wrote. "We’re told that could be a first- or second-round pick in both scenarios because teams know they’ve got Jackson cornered.
"The price only goes up at this time of year because many teams have already settled their rosters and nobody will do the Oilers any favors without them ponying up another asset."
Ceci has one year left on his contract at a $3.25 million cap hit, while Kulak has two more on his at $2.75 million. The extra cap space would be nice, but is it worth giving up a premium draft pick, especially when the Oilers don't have their first or second-round picks in 2025?
Edmonton also has the option of placing Evander Kane, who is set to undergo surgery and could miss several months, on long-term injured reserve, but that's a Band-Aid solution at best. Not only does Kane not have a high enough cap hit ($5.125 million) to make room for Holloway and Broberg, but the Oilers are going to need a lot more cap space down the road. Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard are both due for new deals next summer, and Connor McDavid a year after that.
Edmonton has until Tuesday to match St. Louis' offer sheets, and with time not on their side, it will be interesting to see how the Oilers navigate this sticky situation.
